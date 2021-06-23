Covid-19: Belgium eases rules for arrivals from Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Belgium has removed the requirement that those arriving from Bulgaria must present either a negative Covid-19 test, a vaccination certificate or a document proving that the person has undergone the disease, and has scrapped the quarantine requirement.

This follows Belgium having reclassified Bulgaria as a “green zone”.

However, those arriving in Belgium from Bulgaria must fill in a Passenger Locator Form (PLF).

Everyone travelling to Belgium by air, ship, bus or train must complete the PLF and send it electronically within 48 hours before the trip (but not earlier than 48 hours before arrival in Belgium). The PLF is available at: https://travel.info-coronavirus.be/public-health-passenger-locator-form.

(Photo: needpix.com)

