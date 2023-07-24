Code Red: Three districts in Bulgaria face highest level dangerous weather warning for July 25

The heatwave that has had the northern hemisphere in its grip for the past two weeks will see temperatures soaring to more than 40 degrees Celsius in places in Bulgaria on July 25, weather forecasters have warned.

Three districts are subject to the highest level of dangerous weather warning – Code Red, meaning extremely dangerous weather – for Tuesday: Veliko Turnovo, Rousse and Pleven.

The Code Orange warning of dangerous weather has been issued for 13 districts: Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Silistra, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik and Blagoevgrad.

The remaining 12 districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather on Tuesday, also because of high temperatures.

For Rousse, Montana and Pleven, the forecast maximum temperature for July 25 is 42 degrees Celsius.

Veliko Turnovo, Plovdiv, Vidin, Silistra and Yambol are set for a high of 40 degrees on Tuesday, Sandanski 39 degrees, Sofia and Blagoevgrad 38 degrees and Kurdzhali 37.

At Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, a maximum 32 degrees is forecast for Bourgas and 28 degrees for Varna.

According to weather forecasters, Bulgaria’s average maximum temperature on Tuesday and Wednesday will be 39 degrees, dropping to 27 degrees on Thursday, with temperatures expected to rise again towards the end of the week.

(Photo: Stacy Brumley/freeimages.com)

