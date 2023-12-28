Bulgaria extends humanitarian assistance system for Ukrainian refugees

Bulgaria’s Cabinet decided on December 28 to extend the programme for humanitarian assistance for people displaced from Ukraine because of Russia’s war on that country to April 30 2024, according to a list of decisions published after the meeting.

The humanitarian aid scheme involves state payments to places of accommodation hosting people who have fled the war in Ukraine and who have been granted temporary protection in Bulgaria in terms of a European Commission directive.

The system was first put in place by the Kiril Petkov government shortly after Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The scheme has been amended and extended several times and according to the most recent government decision, had been due to expire on December 31 2023.

According to figures in the official government portal – though the data have not been updated for several weeks – since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, a total of 2 133 450 Ukrainians have entered in Bulgaria, of whom 52 125 remain in Bulgaria.

A total of 171 571 have registered for temporary protection in Bulgaria.

A total of 6919 are accommodated through the state scheme, according to the portal.

