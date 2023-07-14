Joint Bulgarian-Romanian mine countermeasures exercise Poseidon 2023 begins

The joint Bulgarian-Romanian mine countermeasures exercise Poseidon 2023 is being held from July 14 to 21 in the city of Constanța and Romanian territorial waters, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said.

Ships and personnel from the navies of Bulgaria, Romania, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Italy, Turkey, France and the US will take part in it.

Bulgarian Navy vessels Tsibur and Shkval sailed to Romanian waters on July 13, and during the voyage, conducted continuous monitoring for mines, and of the cleanliness of the sea water, the Defence Ministry said.

Poseidon 2023 is aimed at improving the level of training of personnel in planning and conducting mine countermeasures, survey in shallow water areas and destruction of unexploded ordnance in a coalition format.

It is planned and will be conducted according to Nato standards and procedures and will take place in areas that are announced in due course.



It has been held annually since 2002 with hosting rotating between the navies of Bulgaria and Romania.

(Photo: Ministry of Defence)

