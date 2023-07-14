Bulgaria joins European Defence Agency’s Collaborative Procurement of Ammunition project

Bulgaria’s government has decided that the country will become a full member of the European Defence Agency’s (EDA) Collaborative Procurement of Ammunition project, which will create a new good opportunity for the supply of ammunition and services at favorable terms, in addition to national framework agreements and initiatives within Nato, the government information service said.

The project was initiated in March, with 25 European states – not including Bulgaria – as the initial signatories.

The project opens the way for EU member states and Norway to proceed along two paths: a two-year, fast-track procedure for 155mm artillery rounds and a seven-year project to acquire multiple ammunition types.

In full respect of sovereign national decisions and without prejudice to the specific character of the security and defence policy of any EU member states, the project may be used to replenish member states’ national stockpiles and/or aid Ukraine, a statement said at the time.

Common procurement is the best option to achieve cost reduction from economies of scale, while allowing member states to purchase ammunition according to their national needs and supporting Ukraine, the statement said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

