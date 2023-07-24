Union of Brewers: Bulgarian brewers sold 523M litres of beer in 2022

In 2022, Bulgarian brewers produced 500 million litres of beer and sold 523 million litres, according to the Union of Brewers in Bulgaria.

The equivalent reports, released in July each year, for 2021 and 2020 did not specify production and sales figures, rendering comparisons with recent years impossible.

The union said that 435 000 glasses of beer were served per day in restaurants, cafes and hotels alone.

Thirteen per cent of beer sales in Bulgaria were in pubs, and the remaining 87 per cent in shops and small commercial establishments.

During the summer months, from May to August inclusive, 1 732 000 litres of beer were produced every day, and 1 911 000 were sold.

Fifty per cent of Bulgarian adults consume beer at least once a week, and nearly 70 per cent at least once a month, the union said.

The biggest beer lovers continue to be consumers from the Montana region, who drink 11 times a month, followed by residents of Rousse and Varna, 10 times.

The Union of Brewers in Bulgaria said that there had been more than 35 million leva in capital investments in the first half of 2023.

Traditionally, investments have been in green innovation, equipment and maintaining best practices in beer production, it said.

A number of long-standing campaigns for social responsibility and sustainable development are added to these practices of transparency towards consumers by the Union of Brewers in Bulgaria, it said.

In 2022, a total of 20 440 tons of glass bottles were put on the market by breweries, of which 57 per cent were reusable.

The union said that it had an initiative called “Return Me” underway, with 10 000 shops in Bulgaria participating.

“When used correctly, glass bottles can be reused many times in the production process, thus saving energy and natural resources,” it said.

According to its website, the Union of Brewers in Bulgaria is the representative organisation of beer, malt and hop producers in Bulgaria and their suppliers. The Bolyarka, Britos, Zagorka, Kamenitsa, Carlsberg Bulgaria, Lomsko Pivo and Dorovski Invest firms are members, together producing 99 per cent of the beer in Bulgaria.

(Photo: Pavlo Araujo/sxc.hu)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!