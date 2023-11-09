Bulgaria’s exports in January – September 2023 down 7.9%, imports down 10.4% y/y

In January – September 2023, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 63 860.5 million leva, which is 7.9 per cent less than in January – September 2022, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on November 9.

In September 2023, the total exports of goods added up to 7 018.9 million leva, a decrease of 10.1 per cent compared with September 2022, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – September 2023 amounted to 71 790.5 million leva (at CIF prices), 10.4 per cent less than in January – September 2022.

In September 2023, the total imports of goods decreased by 21.2 per cent compared with September 2022, adding up to 7 913.4 million leva.

The total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in the period January – September 2023, amounting to 7 930.0 million leva.

In September 2023, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was also negative, adding up to 894.5 million leva, the NSI said.

