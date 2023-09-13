Final data: In 2022, Bulgaria’s exports rose 35.8%, imports 40.6 y/y

In 2022, the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 92 917.8 million leva, 35.8 per cent more than in 2021, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on September 13, citing final data.

In comparing monthly data for 2022 with the data for the corresponding month of 2021, the highest growth in exports was observed in May (61.4 per cent). No month saw a decrease.

In exports of goods from Bulgaria, distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification, in 2022 compared to 2021, the largest growth was reported in the section “Mineral fuel, lubricants and related materials” (159.1 per cent).

Imports in 2022 added up to 107 912.8 million leva, 40.6 per cent more than in 2021.

Analyzing the monthly data on imports in 2022 and the corresponding ones in 2021, the biggest increase was observed in June (58.7 per cent), with no month seeing a decrease, the NSI said.

In imports of goods to Bulgaria, distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification, in 2022 compared to the previous year, the largest growth was in “Animal and vegetable oils, fats and waxes” (222.1 per cent).

Bulgaria’s foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was negative in 2022, amounting to 14 995.0 million leva, the NSI said.

In 2022, exports of goods from Bulgaria to other EU countries increased by 33.8 per cent on an annual basis, amounting to 60 583.5 million leva.

Among other EU countries, Bulgaria’s main trading partners were Germany, Romania, Italy, Greece, France and the Netherlands, which accounted for 67.8 per cent of the exports to the EU.

In the exports of goods from Bulgaria to the EU, distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification, in 2022 compared to 2021, the largest growth was registered in “Animal and vegetable oils, fats and waxes” (126 per cent). The only category to see a decrease was “Beverages and tobacco” (9.9 per cent).

Imports of goods to Bulgaria from other EU countries in 2022 increased by 28.7 per cent compared to 2021, amounting to 59 612.4 million leva. The most significant amounts were reported for the goods imported from Germany, Romania, Italy, Greece and the Netherlands, which represent 60.9 per cent from the imports from other EU countries.

In the imports of goods from the EU, distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification, in 2022 compared to the previous year, the largest growth was in “Animal and vegetable oils, fats and waxes” (81.8 per cent), with no category seeing a decrease.

Bulgaria’s foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) with other EU countries in 2022 was positive, amounting to 971.1 million leva.

In 2022, the exports of goods from Bulgaria to third (meaning, non-EU) countries increased by 39.6 per cent compared with 2021, adding up to 32 334.3 million leva.

Bulgaria’s leading trade partners among non-EU countries were Türkiye, Serbia, Ukraine, the United States, China, the Republic of North Macedonia and the United Kingdom, which accounted for 51.6 per cent of the total exports to non-EU countries.

Imports of goods to Bulgaria from third countries in 2022 increased by 58.8 per cent compared to 2021, amounting to 48 300.4 million leva.

The NSI said that largest amounts were reported for the goods imported from Russia, Türkiye, China, Ukraine and Serbia, whose share amounted to 66.9 per cent of the total imports from non-EU countries.

Bulgaria’s foreign trade balance (export FOB – import CIF) with third countries in 2022 was negative, amounting to 15 966.1 million leva, the NSI said.

(Photo: Kgbo)

