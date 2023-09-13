Bulgaria’s exports in January – July 2023 down 5.5% y/y, imports down 8.9%

In January – July 2023, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 50 746.8 million leva, 5.5 per cent less than in January – July 2022, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on September 13, citing preliminary data.

In July 2023, the total exports of goods added up to 7 081.2 million leva, decreasing by 13.5 per cent compared with July 2022, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – July 2023 amounted to 56 020.4 million leva (at CIF prices), 8.9 per cent less than in January – July 2022.

In July 2023, the total imports of goods decreased by 17.4 per cent compared with July 2022, adding up to 7 855.0 million leva.

The total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in the period January – July 2023, amounting to 5 273.6 million leva.

In July 2023, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was also negative and added up to 773.8 million leva, the NSI said.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!