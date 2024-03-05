The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Business 

Bulgaria records 422.5M leva Budget surplus in January 2024

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s Finance Ministry has recorded a consolidated Budget surplus of 422.5 million leva in the first month of the year, or 0.2 per cent of this year’s estimated gross domestic product, exceeding the ministry’s forecast of 400 million leva issued last month.

That was a small decrease compared to the same period of 2023, when Bulgaria recorded a Budget surplus of 470.6 million leva. For February, the ministry forecast a Budget surplus of one billion leva at the end of the month.

Revenue in January was 5.23 billion leva, up 7.6 per cent from 4.87 billion leva recorded in the same period of last year. Tax revenues were 4.46 billion leva, an increase of 11.9 per cent.

Budget spending was 4.81 billion leva, up from 4.4 billion leva in the same period of 2023, with the bulk of the increase going to higher pensions and other social spending.

The ministry said that there was a decline in the amount paid as subsidies, in particular the scheme to compensate non-household consumers for high electricity prices, compared to January 2023.

(Photo: Alessandro Paiva/sxc.hu)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgarian business sentiment drops for fifth straight month

The Sofia Globe staff
Mario Draghi, President, European Central Bank, Frankfurt is captured during the session 'Europe's Economic Outlook' at the Annual Meeting 2012 of the World Economic Forum at the congress centre in Davos, Switzerland, January 27, 2012. Photo: World Economic Forum

ECB confident in euro, no new measures for now

VOANews

Bulgaria’s economy grows by 0.2% in Q1

The Sofia Globe staff