Garry Levesley is new chairman of British Bulgarian Business Association board of directors

Garry Levesley has been elected to be the new chairman of the British Bulgarian Business Association (BBBA) board of directors, a media statement said.

The board chose Miroslava Alexandrova, Glorient Investment, as vice chair.

Levesley has more than 40 years of experience in the energy sector on a global scale. He has been executive vice president, operative and regional director for Europe and Central Asia of the American company ContourGlobal. He has managed energy projects in Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

“I am very proud and honored to have been proposed and accepted as the new Chairman of the BBBA. I follow in the esteemed footsteps of people like Omourtag Petkov and John Munnery and I hope in my time as chairman I can be as successful as they were in advancing the interests of our members.

“The one thing I want to focus on and not lose sight of is that as BBBA we are here to serve our members in promoting UK – Bulgaria business interests, nothing more and nothing less. I look forward to working with everyone involved,” Levesley said.

In addition to Garry Levesley and Miroslava Alexandrova, the board of directors currently consists of Genoveva Christova-Murray (Ligna Group), Gilbert McCaul, Irena Komitova (Creative Solutions), Adelina Popova (People Solutions Factory), Julian Mihov (PwC), and Tim Buisseret (British embassy in Bulgaria).

