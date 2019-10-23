Bulgarian leaders welcome EC report on Cooperation and Verification Mechanism

Share this: Facebook

The latest European Commission report on Bulgaria’s progress under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), which said that the progress made by Bulgaria under the CVM is sufficient to meet Bulgaria’s commitments made at the time of its accession to the EU, has been welcomed by key figures in the country.

The EC, however, stopped short of outright recommending the lifting of the CVM, put in place when Bulgaria joined the EU in 2007 to bring the country up to scratch in the performance of the judiciary and the fight against organised crime and corruption, saying that such a decision would be made only after consulting the European Parliament and Council of the EU.

Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said that the lifting of the CVM was a good thing that should motivate Bulgaria even more.

“It must motivate us, even more, every day, to fight for the rule of law, to fight corruption and smuggling,” Borissov said, adding: “We, who have always been critical of ourselves, known that we are not perfect yet. We need to undertake further effort”.

(Image: Sergio Roberto Bichara/sxc.hu)

