New book in English ‘Baba Marta’ inspired by Bulgarian folktales

US expatriate in Bulgaria Anna Linnea has authored a book entitled Baba Marta, inspired by Bulgarian folktales and the tradition every March of martenitsi, thin double strand bracelets made of twisted red and white yarn.

Baba Marta is a fickle grumpy old woman who lives high up in the mountains. Her mood can change the seasons and bring icy winds or warm sun rays.

“As Baba Marta becomes unhappy, winter arrives. Snow piles up for months. Will Baba Marta ever smile and bring spring? Papa and Penda, who live further down the mountain, must endure this long cold winter and dream of green grass, flowers, and warm nights,” a press release about the book says.

Linnea is a graduate from the University of Puget Sound with a BA in International Relations and who completed a Masters in Library Science at Indiana University. She has worked in Paraguay and Bulgaria for the past more than five years as a PreK-12 Librarian.

The book is illustrated by Olga Poljakowa, who lives in Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, Germany. Self-employed, she previously worked for 10 years as art director for advertising agencies in Hamburg. Her diplomas are from Saint Petersburg Stieglitz State Academy of Art and Design and the Art School at the Academy of Arts in St. Petersburg. She completed additional studies in History of Art at the State Museum Hermitage.

The book is available now in paperback or ebook on all Amazon platforms and is available in Sofia at plustova cafe or by contacting annalinneabooks@gmail.com.

