Bulgaria’s major ski resorts to stay open as heightened anti-epidemic measures take effect

Bulgaria’s three major ski resorts – Bansko, Borovets and Pamporovo – are to remain open even after the country’s heightened measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 take effect for 10 days from March 22.

A notice on the website of Bansko concession-holder Yulen said that the Bansko ski centre would remain open until April 11.

On March 19, Bulgarian National Radio reported that reservations in Bansko were being cancelled en masse following Health Minister Kostadin Angelov’s March 18 order that includes closing restaurants and instructing hotels to provide room service only.

For several days, Bansko, like the other major resorts, has been enjoying excellent skiing conditions, set to continue for days to come.

Pamporovo Ltd announced on March 21 that it had reversed an earlier decision to shut down the lifts and slopes on March 22.

The reversal followed the “Together for Chepelare” association saying that it was ready to protest against the decision to close the Pamporovo lifts and slopes.

The company said that from March 22, the number 2 Studenets-Snezhanka, number 5 Malina-Snezhanka and number 6 Stoykite-Snezhanka lifts would continue to operate.

It did not say until when, but said that in the event of a change of circumstances, such as the deterioration of the situation in the country and the region, or a significant increase in the number of ill employees, the company would reconsider the decision for the ski area to continue operating.

Borovets currently is scheduled to remain open until April 15. In a Facebook post on March 20, the resort said: “We will remain open as long as there are good snow conditions”.

(Photo of Bansko, taken on March 20: Lance Nelson of order.bg)

