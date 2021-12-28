Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 15 yellow zones, 12 red, one green

Share this: Facebook

Fifteen out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the December 28 update by the unified information portal.

The 15 districts classified as yellow zones are Blagoevgrad, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Montana, Pazardzhik, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Turgovishte, Shoumen and Yambol.

Twelve districts are red zones, meaning a Covid-19 morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis: Bourgas, Varna, Vratsa, Lovech, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora and Haskovo.

The Covid-19 morbidity rate is highest in Sofia city, 380.08 out of 100 000 population.

One district is a green zone, meaning a morbidity rate less than 100 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as of December 28 is 279.76, down from 306.63 a week ago, on December 21, when there were 18 red zones, nine yellow zones and one green zone.

