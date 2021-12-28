New pass prices take effect at Bulgaria’s mountain ski resorts

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The days of season-opening promotional prices at Bulgaria’s major winter ski resorts of Bansko, Pamporovo and Borovets are over, with standard tariffs taking effect.

In Bansko, as of December 26, a daily lift pass for an adult costs 79 leva.

For the 13 to 19 age group and retirees up to the age of 75, a pass costs 70 leva, for the seven to 12 age group, 43 leva, while children younger than seven and retirees over 75, the fee is one lev. For further details of lift pass prices, please visit banskoblog.com.

In Borovets, as of December 27, a daily lift pass for an adult (defined as the 23 to 64 age group) costs 75 leva, for the 14 to 22 age group, 54 leva, and the seven to 13 age group, 44 leva. For a night ski pass, the fee is 40 leva for an adult. Further details are available at Borovets’s official website.

In Pamporovo, as of December 29, a one-day lift pass for an adult costs 75 leva, for the 12 to 18 age group, 59 leva, and the seven to 11 age group, 45 leva. Discounts are available for advance purchases of lift passes, instruction or rental equipment. For further details, please visit Pamporovo’s official website.

(Photo: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com)

Please click on the orange button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!