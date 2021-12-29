Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 34 deaths, 1235 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

Thirty-four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 30 657, according to the December 29 report by the unified information portal.

Of 22 622 tests done in the past day, 1235 – about 5.46 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 737 233 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 98 128 are active. The number of active cases is 331 fewer than the figure in the December 28 report.

The report said that in the past day, 1532 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 608 448.

There are 4142 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 253 newly admitted. There are 481 in intensive care, an increase of 17 compared with the figure in the December 28 report.

Ten medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 993.

So far, 3 662 560 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 3867 in the past day.

A total of 1 900 536 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1287 in the past day, while 255 636 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 2091 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

