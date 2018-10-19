FDI in Bulgaria in January-August 2018 was 230.5M euro

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first eight months of the year stood at 230.5 million euro, the equivalent of 0.4 per cent of the gross domestic product, statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on October 19. In the same period of 2017, FDI was 812 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 516.4 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, recorded an outflow of 27.1 million euro (compared to an inflow of 174.4 million euro in January-August 2017) and re-invested earnings accounted for an outflow of 18 million euro (less than the outflow of 33.6 million euro a year earlier), according to preliminary data.

Receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 4.6 million euro, compared to 13.3 million euro during the same period of 2017.

The central bank data showed 275.6 million euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to 671.2 million euro in the first eight months of 2017. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-August 2018 came from the Netherlands (264.9 million euro), Russia (158.5 million euro) and Germany (79.7 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Italy (-164.4 million euro) and Ireland (-112.1 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 287 million euro in the first eight months of 2018, compared to 219.2 million euro in the same period of last year, BNB said.

Comments

comments