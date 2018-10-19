Parliament in Skopje continues to debate the Prespa agreement

Share this: Facebook

MPs in Skopje are continuing to debate the constitutional amendments which are necessary for the implementation of the agreement reached with Greece regarding the issue of the name.

This is a question of the Prespa agreement between the governments of Greece and the former Yugoslav republic that envisages the latter’s name becoming “Republic of North Macedonia”.

The majority in parliament has announced that these are the final hours of debate, but it is still not certain if it has been able to secure 80 votes needed for the passage of the deal.

Macedonian media say that the voting may be postponed for another day if the parliamentary majority is not convinced that it has secured the necessary votes.

