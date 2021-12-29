Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Yellow zones rise to 17

Share this: Facebook

Seventeen out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are classified as Covid-19 yellow zones – meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – according to the December 29 report by the unified information portal.

The number increased by two in the past day, after the districts of Plovdiv and Haskovo were reclassified from red to yellow.

The other districts classified as yellow zones are Blagoevgrad, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Montana, Pazardzhik, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Turgovishte, Shoumen and Yambol.

Ten districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis: Bourgas, Varna, Vratsa, Lovech, Pernik, Rousse, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora and Pleven.

The country’s highest Covid-19 morbidity rate is in the district of Pernik, 379.49 per 100 000 population. In Sofia city, the morbidity rate is 369.91 per 100 000 population.

One district, Kurdhzali, is classified as a green zone, meaning a morbidity rate lower than 100 per 100 000 population.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate, as of December 29, is 279.78 per 100 000 population, down from 289.62 on December 28.

