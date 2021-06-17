Bulgarian prosecutors ask US for information on which sanctions decision was based

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office has sent letters through the country’s Department of Justice to the US Department of Justice requesting the information on which the decision to sanction six Bulgarian citizens and related companies was based, the Prosecutor’s Office said on June 17.

On June 2, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against Vassil Bozhkov, Delyan Peevski and Ilko Zhelyazkov for what it called their extensive roles in corruption in Bulgaria.

In a separate statement on June 2, the US State Department said that it was announcing public designation of Peevski and Bulgarian former public officials Alexander Manolev, Petar Haralampiev, Krasimir Tomov, as well as current Bulgarian public official Ilko Zhelyazkov, “due to their involvement in significant corruption”.

The Prosecutor’s Office, which two weeks ago announced that it was initiating investigations into those named by the US, said that it had asked for the information that served as the basis for the sanctions imposed.

“The information would help to clarify the subject of the initiated inspections and possible future criminal investigation,” the statement said.

