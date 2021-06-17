FDI in Bulgaria in January-April 2021 was 187.9M euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first four months of the year stood at 187.9 million euro, the equivalent of 0.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on June 17.

In the same period of 2020, FDI was 510.3 million euro, but the BNB originally reported 154.7 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an outflow of 116.5 million euro (compared to an outflow of 47.5 million euro in January-April 2020) and re-invested earnings amounted to 585.3 million euro, compared to 469.4 million euro in the same period of last year.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled an outflow of 0.9 million euro in January-April, compared to an inflow of 0.1 million euro during the same period of last year.

The central bank data showed 280.9 million euro in investment outflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to inflows of 88.4 million euro in the first four months of 2020. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-April came from the Netherlands (218.5 million euro) and France (146.1 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards the United Kingdom (-191.1 million euro), Russia (-145.2 million euro) and Belgium (-86.9 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 36.3 million euro in the first four months of the year, compared to 77.2 million euro in the same period of 2020, BNB said.

