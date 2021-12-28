Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 49 deaths, 1278 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 49 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 30 623, according to the December 28 report by the unified information portal.

Of 22 602 tests done in the past day, 1278 – about 6.65 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 735 998 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 98 459 are active. The number of active cases rose by 120 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1109 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 606 916.

There are 4090 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 266 newly admitted. There are 464 in intensive care, an increase of eight compared with the figure in the December 27 report.

Fourteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 983.

So far, 3 658 694 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 3334 in the past day.

A total of 1 899 249 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1303 in the past day, while 253 545 have received a booster dose, including 1584 in the past day.

