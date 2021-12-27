Strong turnout at Bulgaria’s Bansko, Pamporovo and Borovets resorts

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s three major winter snow sports resorts of Bansko, Pamporovo and Borovets are reporting strong visitor turnout in the week between Christmas and New Year.

Speaking from Bansko, banskoblog.com’s Lance Nelson told The Sofia Globe: “It’s really busy, with a lot of last-minute bookings”.

Lance’s vlog on conditions in Bansko today, along with several practical tips about this year’s winter tourism season:

Bulgarian National Television (BNT) said on December 27 that tourist reservations in Bansko were double those last season, when the resort – like all others – was severely affected by a downturn in tourist figures because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most of the foreign tourists in Bansko were from Greece, Russia and Israel, the report said.

BNT said that the conditions for skiing and snowboarding in Bansko were excellent, with the concession-holder saying that there has not been as much snow in the resort in December for the past 19 years.

All establishments in the resort were operating in strict compliance with anti-epidemic measures, the report said.

Local media said that in Pamporovo, the season had started strongly, with an increase in attendance of about 50 per cent compared with last winter.

Foreign tourists were expected to make up about 30 per cent of the turnout in Pamporovo.

The resort was reporting good snow conditions, with snow cover of more than a metre in places.

Reports said that occupancy at hotels in Pamporovo was 85 to 100 per cent.

For further details about weather conditions and other useful information, please visit Pamporovo’s official website.

In a report on December 27, bTV said that tourist turnout in Borovets was strong, with English and Serbian heard being spoken in the resort.

Information on current conditions in Borovets, including on open ski runs and lifts, may be found at the resort’s official website.

(Photo: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com)

