Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 46 deaths, 838 new cases registered

The deaths of 46 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 30 574, according to the December 27 report by the unified information portal.

In the past day, of 15 453 tests, 838 – about 5.42 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 734 720 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 98 339 are active. The number of active cases increased by 532 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 260 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 605 807.

There are 4073 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 307 newly admitted. There are 456 in intensive care, five more than the figure in the December 26 report.

Three medical staff tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 969.

So far, 3 655 362 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1623 in the past day.

A total of 1 897 946 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 616 in the past day, while 251 961 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 817 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

