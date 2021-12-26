Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 481 deaths, 9545 new cases

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 481 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 30 528, according to figures in the December 26 report by the unified information portal.

The figure includes 52 deaths registered on December 25. Of those who died in the past day, 96.15 per cent had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, the report said.

To date, 733 882 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have been registered as having recovered from the virus. The figure rose by 9545 in the past week.

There are 97 807 active cases, a decrease of 1979 in the past week.

There are 4023 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 552 compared with the figure in the December 19 report. There are 451 in intensive care, 81 fewer than a week ago.

A total of 17 966 medical personnel have tested positive, including 86 in the past week. Again, the total to date includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

So far, 3 653 739 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 69 980 in the past week, including 313 on December 25.

A total of 1 897 330 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 26 269 in the past week, including 176 in the past day.

A total of 251 144 people have received a booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19, an increase of 35 109 in the past week, including 97 in the past day.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

