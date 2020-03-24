Covid-19: Intervals between metro trains at rush hour in Bulgaria’s Sofia cut

Share this: Facebook

From March 25, the number of metro underground railway trains in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is to be stepped up at rush hour as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The move is being made to decrease the risk of crowding of passengers.

Angel Dzhorgov of Metropoliten told Nova Televizia on March 24 that as of tomorrow, the interval between trains at rush hour would be cut from six minutes to four and a half.

The purpose of the measure is to have fewer passengers on the trains and to make it easier for people to keep their distance from each other.

Metropoliten said that by the end of last week, the number of passengers using the Sofia metro had dropped by seven times.

All areas of the metro that people pass through are constantly disinfected and cleaned, Metropoliten said.

The State of Emergency Measures Bill approved by Bulgaria’s Parliament on March 20 mandates that employers should introduce distance work wherever possible.

Other measures to reduce crowding include an order by the Health Minister, that took effect on March 21, closing public parks, public gardens, sports grounds and all indoor and outdoor public places.

Authorities in Bulgaria have urged people to stay at home and cut social contacts to reduce the risk of new coronavirus spreading.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

(Photo: Metropoliten)

