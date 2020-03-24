Bulgaria’s Labour Ministry: Increase in registered unemployed in a month was 0.3%

Share this: Facebook

Between February 20 and March 20, the number of people to have registered as unemployed rose by 0.3 per cent, Bulgaria’s Labour and Social Policy Ministry said on March 24, citing preliminary data from the Employment Agency.

The figures were released a day after comments in a television interview by Labour and Social Policy Minister Denitsa Sacheva about the increase in unemployment in the context of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria.

The ministry’s statement said that between March 16 and 20, a total of 6894 people, including people who had returned from abroad, had registered at the labour bureau as unemployed.

During the same period, 3221 registered unemployed had got jobs.

Since the beginning of March, a total of 11 871 job vacancies have been announced at the labour bureaux.

The ministry said that between March 16 and 20 2019, a total of 5190 people had registered at the labour bureaux as unemployed and 6085 people had got jobs.



Of those who had registered as unemployed between March 16 and 20 this year, 16.6 per cent had been employed in manufacturing, 14.3 per cent in trade and repair of motor vehicles, eight per cent at hotels and restaurants, and 7.3 per cent in government.



The total number of registered unemployed at the labour offices as of March 20 was 203 615. That was 635, or 0.3 per cent, more than on February 20, when the figure was 202 980, the ministry said.

