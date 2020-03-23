Covid-19: 201 cases in Bulgaria, two critical – crisis staff

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 new coronavirus has risen by 11 to 201, crisis staff chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski told a briefing on March 23 at 5pm.

Two are in critical condition in Pirogov emergency hospital in Sofia.

The total of 201 to date includes three elderly people who died between March 11 and 19 and three who were discharged from hospital after recovering.

The new cases reported at the evening briefing include seven in Sofia, two in Pazardzhik, one in Dupnitsa and one in Dobrich.

Responding to a question from a reporter, Mutafchiyski said that no date had been confirmed for a meeting with the Bulgarian Orthodox Church’s governing body, the Holy Synod.

While Bulgaria’s authorities have imposed a wide-ranging ban on gatherings in public places, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church is keeping its houses of worship open and holding regular services. Mutafchiyski said that the crisis staff would request that a deputy prime minister, probably Tomislav Donchev, holds a meeting with the Holy Synod.

In a separate announcement on March 23, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that because of the coronavirus epidemic, Lufthansa was suspending flights connecting Sofia and Frankfurt until May 2020.

For the same reason, Eurowings flights between Sofia and Dusseldorf were suspended. Russian airline Aeroflot has stopped flights connecting Sofia and Moscow until April 17. Flag carrier Bulgaria Air is continuing flights to and from Moscow, while it is possible some may be delayed, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

Numerous flights due to depart from and arrive at Sofia Airport on March 24 have been cancelled. Details, in English, are available on the website of Sofia Airport.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

(Photo: Armed Forces of Bulgaria)

Comments

comments