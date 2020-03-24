Covid-19: Wizz Air suspends all flights to and from Bulgaria’s Varna until May 1

Share this: Facebook

Wizz Air is suspending all of its flights to and from Bulgaria’s Varna from March 25 until May 1 2020.



The decision to suspend flights is a measure aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bulgarian National Radio reported the company as saying.



Passengers with reservations affected by the cancellation of flights will be automatically notified by email, if they made their reservations directly on the website or through the airline’s mobile application. A sum of 120 per cent of the fee initially paid will be automatically credited to the customer’s account, which can be used within the next 24 months to purchase the airline’s products and services, the report said.



Passengers can also opt for a full cash refund – which will take longer, and will be informed of the steps required to receive a bank transfer or bank transfer in a separate email. In this case, customers will only be entitled to 100 per cent of the initially paid tariff.



Passengers who have booked through travel agencies, including online travel agencies, should contact the company from which they purchased their tickets.



The airline apologises for the changes resulting from the shutdown of flights to and from Varna and assures that the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain a number one priority for it, the report said.

