That’s the spirit: Bulgaria’s Customs Agency provides ethyl alcohol for disinfection to fight Covid-19

Bulgaria’s Customs Agency is providing more than 158 000 litres of ethyl alcohol to the Chief Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Defence and to regional health inspectorates for use in disinfection in the fight against Covid-19.

The allocation of quantities was made on the basis of information provided by the Logistics Coordination Centre of the national crisis staff, in accordance with the stated needs of the regional health inspectorates, the agency said on its website on March 24.



“The ethyl alcohol is provided for the purpose of preventing, limiting and overcoming the effects of the spread of the Covid-19 virus infection,” the agency said.



The alcohol has an actual alcoholic strength by volume exceeding 90 per cent by volume and represents quantities confiscated by the state, on which laboratory tests have been carried out and their composition confirmed.

The ethyl alcohol provided will only be used for disinfection, for which use it is not hazardous to human life or health or the environment, the agency said.

It said that 20 000 litres would be donated to the Chief Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Defence, and about 138 000 litres to regional health inspectorates throughout Bulgaria.

