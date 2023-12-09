Bulgaria joins US Net-Zero Government Initiative on carbon neutrality in activities of state institutions

Bulgaria has joined the US Net-Zero Government Initiative – Leading by Example, the goal of which is is to achieve carbon neutrality in the activities of state institutions.

By joining this initiative, the Bulgarian government is committed to achieve carbon neutrality in the activities of state and municipal institutions by 2050 and to develop a Roadmap that outlines actions to achieve this goal, a December 9 statement by the Environment Ministry said.

Bulgaria’s Environment and Water Minister Julian Popov took part in a panel discussion on the initiative held at the US Pavilion at COP28 in Dubai on December 8, expressing the view that governments are lagging behind in actions to limit harmful emissions, the ministry said.

“Fifteen years ago, government and NGOs drove the climate change agenda. Now business and industry are showing ambition and are moving forward, and we, who are expected to set an example, must learn from business,” he said.

Bulgaria’s Cabinet adopted the decision for the country to join the initiative on November 24, days before the start of COP28 in Dubai.

The Net-Zero Government Initiative – Leading by Example is a US initiative in partnership with 18 other governments, announced during the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) – COP27 in Egypt, which took place in November 2022.

The initiative is led by the US President’s Executive Office and Council on Environmental Quality, in close cooperation with the Office of Special Climate Envoy John Kerry.

In addition to the US, 25 other countries have joined so far, including 12 EU member states. Bulgaria is among the countries to have joined recently, along with Spain, Italy, Andorra, Monaco, Nigeria and Chile.

On December 8, Popov, delivering the High Level Closing Keynote speech at the XIV World Climate Summit – Investment COP 2023, organised by the World Climate Foundation in Dubai, said: “The world needs to invest much more in research and innovation in the transition to a carbon neutral economy.

“Carbon is becoming the new global currency. Carbon allowances will permeate all our economic activities and we must plan for that future,” he said.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!