Bulgaria’s Tourism Minister: Adapting to climate change guarantees more competitiveness in tourism

Adaptation to climate change is a guarantee for more competitiveness in modern tourism, Bulgaria’s Tourism Minister Zaritsa Dinkova told a COP28 panel discussion in Dubai, according to a December 9 statement by the ministry.

“We must all direct our efforts in this direction, because Bulgaria has all the prerequisites to become an attractive sustainable destination,” Dinkova said.

She said that Bulgaria had already made “significant progress” in this direction.

In 2023, twenty-one Bulgarian beaches and a marina were awarded the world standard Blue Flag, one of the most recognised voluntary awards in the world for beaches, marinas and boats for sustainable tourism, she said.

In addition, 11 Bulgarian hotels have been awarded the Green Key certificate – the leading standard for excellence in the field of environmental responsibility and sustainable operation in the tourism industry.

According to Dinkova, a good example was one of Bulgaria’s resorts, Albena, which is presented as a best practice for waste management, local food and renewable energy.

She said that there were enormous opportunities for interactive presentation of the underwater cultural heritage of the Black Sea to create a diverse tourist offer and sustainable use of the cultural heritage.

“The future of tourism is greener, more innovative, more sustainable and more inclusive,” Dinkova said.

“Our main priority is to develop and promote Bulgaria as a preferred destination for sustainable year-round tourism – this cannot be done without protecting our Black Sea coast. The more important thing is that this cannot happen without developing in sync and with respect for the nature around us,” she said.

(Photo: Tourism Ministry)

