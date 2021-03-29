Covid in Bulgaria: ‘Green corridors’ for vaccinations at 2 hospitals in Sofia on March 29

Share this: Facebook

Two hospitals in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia are offering “green corridors” for all comers wanting vaccinations against Covid-19 on March 29.

No appointment is required.

At the Military Medical Academy, the “green corridor” will be open until 6pm.

At Pirogov emergency hospital, the “green corridor” is open until 5pm.

The vaccinations are done using the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Bulgarian National Television reported that about 200 people were vaccinated at the Military Medical Academy when it opened a “green corridor” on March 28.

Tsaritsa Joanna Hospital in central Sofia offered a “green corridor” from March 26 to March 28. About 300 people were vaccinated there, BNT said.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

