Foreign visitors’ arrivals in Bulgaria for holidays in February 2021 down 81.7% y/y

The number of arrivals in Bulgaria of visitors from abroad for holidays in February 2021 was 81.7 per cent lower than in February 2020, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on March 29, noting that the figures came against the background of the Covid-19 crisis.

Overall, the number of arrivals of foreign visitors was down by 52.6 per cent compared with February 2021, the NSI said.

Business trips to Bulgaria in February 2021 were down by 50.7 per cent on an annual basis, while trips in the “other” category – for example, transit – were down by 21.7 per cent.

Transits accounted for 54.6 per cent of all visits by foreigners to Bulgaria in February 2021, the institute said.

The share of visits by citizens of other European Union countries accounted for 40.7 per cent of the total, about 56.4 per cent lower than in February 2020.

Visits from all other EU countries were down, with the exception of the Czech Republic,where there was an increase of 76.1 per cent compared with February 2020, according to the NSI.

The institute said that trips abroad by residents of Bulgaria in February 2021 were 46.3 per cent lower than in February 2021.

(Photo of Bulgaria’s mountain resort of Bansko: Lance Nelson of order.bg)

