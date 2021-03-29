Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, about 24% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Of the 4094 tests for Covid-19 done in Bulgaria on Sunday, a total of 983 – about 24 per cent – proved positive, according to the March 29 daily report by the national information system.

The report said that 60 deaths among people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered on March 28, bringing the total to 12 710.

There are 66 682 active cases, an increase of 466 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9839 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 are in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 165 compared with the March 28 report.

A total of 773 are in intensive care, an increase of four.

Sixty medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 11 703.

According to the report, 457 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 249 361.

The report said that 2383 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria on Sunday, bringing the total to 436 541 since the country began its vaccination campaign on December 27.

A total of 88 214 people in Bulgaria have received a second dose, an increase of 448 on Sunday.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

