Bulgarian railways to halt trains for an hour on October 27 as clocks change to winter time

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian state railways BDZ is to halt 13 passenger trains at various stations on October 27 as clocks change to winter time.

Clocks in Bulgaria change to winter time at 4am on October 27, going back an hour to 3am.

BDZ said in a statement that it was standard practice to stop trains at the closest station around 4am and wait for 60 minutes, so that trains keep to their timetables.

The international fast train from Istanbul to Sofia will stop at Svilengrad Station.

Other trains affected at two fast trains from Varna to Sofia, two from Sofia to Varna, one from Bourgas to Sofia, one from Sofia to Bourgas, one from Varna to Plovdiv and one from Plovdiv to Varna, one from Sofia to Silistra, the train from Septembri to Dobrinishte, and the train from Karnobat to Varna, as well as the train from Mezdra to Sofia.

Further details of the trains affected, and where they will stop, may be found at the website of BDZ, in Bulgarian.

(Photo: flickr/arjanrichter)

Related:

Clocks in Bulgaria change to winter time on October 27 2019

As clocks set to change on October 27, EU negotiations on daylight saving have stalled

Comments

comments