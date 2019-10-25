Bulgaria’s 2019 local elections: Booze bans in Plovdiv, Stara Zagora

Share this: Facebook

The sale, serving and use of alcohol at eating establishments and other public places is banned in Plovdiv on October 27, the day of mayoral and municipal elections, from 6am to 8pm, the municipality announced.

An exception is made only for those establishments where pre-planned family occasions are held, Plovdiv municipality said.

Bulgarian law leaves it up to the country’s 256 individual municipalities to decide whether to place restrictions on the sale of alcohol.

The other municipality to have announced a ban is Stara Zagora, where the ban will be in effect from 7am to 9pm.

The ban does not apply to weddings, baptisms and funerals.

Stara Zagora mayor Yancho Kaloyanov also has banned “mass outdoor events” in the municipality on October 27 from 7am to 9pm.

Bulgaria is holding mayoral and municipal elections on Sunday, with voting starting at 7am and ending at 8pm. In places where mayoral elections do not produce an outright winner, runoffs will be held on November 3.

(Photo: Zsuzsanna Kilian)

