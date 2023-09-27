Bulgaria begins immunising with new vaccine against Covid-19 subvariant

Bulgaria began administering the new vaccine targeting Covid-19’s Omicron’s XBB 1.5 subvariant on September 27, with 755 people getting the jab on the first day, the Health Ministry said.

To date, 100 800 doses have been delivered to Bulgaria and have been forwarded to regional health inspectorates, the ministry said.



They are intended for immunisation of persons over 12 years of age.

A total of 9600 doses of the paediatric vaccine for children from six months to four years of age are already available in Bulgaria, and 4800 doses for children between five and 11 years of age will be delivered on September 28. They will be available from next week, the statement said.



The new vaccines against Covid-19 are administered by personal doctors, at regional health inspectorates and at designated medical facilities. A complete list by area is available, in Bulgarian, at this link.



The ministry said that those vaccinated on September 28 ranged in age from 13 to 94, with 405 of them being men and 350 being women.



Forty-one people were vaccinated for the first time.

The largest group of those immunised were in the 70-79 age group, a total of 287 people.

By region, the most vaccines were administered in Sofia, 301, in Plovdiv, 113, and in Varna, 93.



The Health Ministry said that vaccination is strongly recommended for people aged 60 and over; persons with chronic diseases (for example diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, etc.), regardless of age; people whose immune systems are compromised (for example, HIV, transplants, etc.), including immunocompromised children aged six months and over; pregnant women; medical staff; users and staff of social institutions.

(Archive photo: EC Audiovisual Service)



Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:





Become a Patron!