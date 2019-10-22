Clocks in Bulgaria change to winter time on October 27 2019

Share this: Facebook

Clocks in Bulgaria change to winter time at 4am on October 27 2019, going back an hour to 3am.

This signals the end of the annual Daylight Saving Time that began in 2019 on March 31.

Bulgaria remains on winter time until March 29 2020, the final Sunday of March 2019, when clocks will go forward an hour when daylight savings time returns.

In the European Union, initial plans had been that the October 2019 change would be the final one and the system would be scrapped. The plan was EU member states wishing to permanently switch back to wintertime would make one last seasonal clock change on October 27 2019, after which further changes would no longer be possible.

However, in March 2019, the European Parliament agreed to a proposal by the European Commission that EU countries would decide whether to continue with twice-a-year clock changes, in March and October, or stay permanently with summer or winter time, and that these changes would take place by 2021, not in 2019.

EU countries should inform the European Commission of their decision by April 2020, and the idea is that there should be co-ordination with the EC to prevent disruption of the functioning of the single market.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

