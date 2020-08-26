Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases rise to 4416, 715 in hospital, 9 new deaths

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of active cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria has risen by 90 in the past 24 hours to a total of 4416, according to data posted on August 26 by the national information system.

The number of patients in hospital has risen by one to a total of 715. Sixty-four are in intensive care.

The death toll has risen by nine in the past day to a total of 572.

Those who died were a 69-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases, a 62-year-old woman who had heart and chronic lung disease, a 56-year-old woman who had chronic lung disease, a 75-year-old man who had diabetes, a man of 71 years old who had diabetes, a 64-year-old man who had heart and chronic lung disease, an 80-year-old man who had pneumonia, an 81-year-old woman who had heart disease and a 66-year-old man who had diabetes.

A total of 6232 PCR tests were done in the past day, of which 203 proved positive. The largest number were in the district of Blagoevgrad, 36, followed by the city of Sofia, 27, and the district of Plovdiv, 17.

By district according to the residential address of the individuals, the other newly-confirmed cases were in the districts of Bourgas 10, Varna 10, Veliko Turnovo two, Gabrovo one, Dobrich 13, Kurdzhali two, Kyustendil seven, Lovech one, Montana one, Pazardzhik seven, Pernik one, Pleven six, Rousse three, Silistra three, Smolyan six, Sofia district one, Stara Zagora 14, Turgovishte 11, Haskovo seven, Shoumen seven and Yambol eight.

To date, 15 589 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

A total of 10 601 people have recovered, an increase of 104 in the past day.

Four medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 849.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments