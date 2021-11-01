Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 81 deaths, 1457 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of 81 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 23 999, according to the November 1 report by the Health Ministry.

Of 16 968 tests done in the past day, 1457 – about 8.58 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 601 492 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 99 724 are active. The number of active cases rose by 776 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 600 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 478 769.

There are 7973 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The number of newly-admitted patients is 332, the ministry said. There are 680 patients in intensive care, five fewer in the past day.

Twenty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date 15 874.

So far, 2 860 195 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 4979 in the past day.

A total of 1 511 130 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 2765 in the past day.

A total of 18 231 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 254 on Sunday, according to the report.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!