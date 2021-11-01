Bulgaria’s January – October road death toll is 416

Share this: Facebook

A total of 416 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in January to October 2021, according to Interior Ministry provisional statistics.

This is 31 more than Bulgaria’s road death toll in the first 10 months of 2020, but 100 fewer than at the same time in 2019 and 87 fewer than at the same time in 2018.

There were 5047 serious road accidents in January to October 2021, leaving – apart from the dead – 6338 people injured.

In October 2021 alone, there were 571 serious accidents, leaving 53 people dead and 733 injured.

In October 2020, there were 550 accidents, leaving 47 people dead and 690 injured.

Bulgaria’s road death rate in 2020 was 26 per cent lower than in 2019, with the country moving from the second-highest to the third-highest road death rate in the European Union, according to preliminary figures published by the European Commission on April 20, as The Sofia Globe reported at the time.

