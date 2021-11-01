Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past month, 3117 deaths, 100 330 new confirmed cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 3117 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in October 2021, according to unified information portal figures.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is currently 23 999.

The January Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria was 1469, in February 1146, in March 3006, in April 3202, in May 1301, in June 361, in July 152, in August, 683 and in September 1986.

To date, 602 492 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 100 330 in October.

There are 99 724 active cases, an increase of 55 765 in the past month.

A total of 7973 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 2772 in the past month, with 680 in intensive care, an increase of 218 in the past month.

A total of 1368 medical personnel tested positive in the past month, bringing the total to date to 15 874, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

In October, 320 545 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 2 860 195.

A total of 1 511 130 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 180 931 in October.

