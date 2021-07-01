Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past month, 361 deaths

Share this: Facebook

A total of 361 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the month of June, going by figures posted by the national information system.

This is the lowest Covid-19 death toll in a month in 2021 in Bulgaria so far.

The January Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria was 1469, in February 1146, in March 3006, in April 3202 and in May 1301.

As The Sofia Globe reported earlier, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 18 061, according to the national information system’s July 1 report.

In June, the number of active cases decreased by 9583, to a current total of 9111.

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria decreased by 1573, to 1481, and the number in intensive care decreased by 169, to 179.

A total of 395 354 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in June, bringing the total to 1 761 277 since the country began its vaccination campaign on December 27 2020.

In June, a total of 245 088 people completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. The current total is 805 473, according to the national information system.

