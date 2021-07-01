Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2021 was 6.2%

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2021 was 6.2 per cent, according to seasonally-adjusted figures released on July 1 by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

This is up from 5.8 per cent in May 2020.

Eurostat estimated that the 5.8 per cent in May 2020 represented 188 000 people, and the May 2021 figure, about 205 000 people.

May 2021 was the third consecutive month that unemployment in Bulgaria was 6.2 per cent.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2021 was 13.7 per cent (an estimated 18 000 people under 25), down from 16.4 per cent in May 2020 (an estimated 220 000 under-25s).

Eurostat said that the EU unemployment rate was 7.3 per cent in May 2021, down from 7.4 per cent in April 2021 and up from 6.9 per cent in May 2020.

The euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.9 per cent, down from 8.1 per cent in April 2021 and up from 7.5 per cent in May 2020.

In May 2021, 2.979 million young people were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.403 million were in the euro zone.

In May 2021, the youth unemployment rate was 17.3 per cent in the EU and 17.5 per cent in the euro zone, down from 18.2 per cent and 18.4 per cent respectively in the previous month.

Compared with April 2021, youth unemployment decreased by 174 000 in the EU and by 138 000 in the euro zone.

Compared with May 2020, youth unemployment increased by 119 000 in the EU and by 70 000 in the euro zone, Eurostat said.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!