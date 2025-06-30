NSI poll: Business sentiment in Bulgaria improved in June

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the results of which were released on June 30, has found that the business climate indicator in Bulgaria in June improved by 1.9 percentage points compared with May.

An improvement of the indicator was seen in the construction, retail trade and service sectors, while that in the industry sector was largely unchanged compared with May, the NSI said.

In June, the business climate in the construction sector went up by 2.8 percentage points, which the NSI said was due to managers positive assessment and expectations about the business situation.

The retail trade indicator went up by 3.6 percentage points, with managers more positive about the business situation than a month earlier.

In the service sector, the indicator was up by three percentage points, with managers favourable about the business situation, holding positive opinions about current demand for services, though their expectations over the next three months are shifting to the more moderate opinions, the institute said.

In the industry sector, managers see present production activity as favourable, while their expectations about the activity over the next three months are reserved, the NSI said.

(Photo: ela23/ freeimages.com)

