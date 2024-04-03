Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in February 2024 was 4.4%

Unemployment in Bulgaria in February 2024 was 4.4 per cent, unchanged from January 2024 and up from 4.1 per cent in February 2023, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on April 3.

Across the EU, unemployment in February 2024 was six per cent, unchanged from January and from February 2023, Eurostat said.

In the euro zone, unemployment in February was 6.5 per cent, unchanged from January and down from 6.6 per cent in February last year.

In Bulgaria, youth unemployment in February this year was 16.1 per cent, up from 15.5 per cent in January and up from 9.2 per cent in February last year.

Across the EU, youth unemployment in February this year was 14.8 per cent, down from 14.9 per cent in January but higher than 14.1 per cent recorded in February last year.

In the euro zone, youth unemployment in February this year was 14.6 per cent, unchanged from January and up from 14.1 per cent in February 2023, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Odan Jaeger)

Please support The Sofia Globe by signing up to become a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!