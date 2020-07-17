FDI in Bulgaria in January-May 2020 was 169.5M euro

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first five months of the year stood at 169.5 million euro, the equivalent of 0.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on July 17.

In the same period of 2019, FDI was 306.2 million euro, but the BNB originally reported an outflow of 55.9 million euro, which was revised later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an outflow of 24.8 million euro (compared to an outflow of 665.4 million euro in January-May 2019) and re-invested earnings was 214.7 million euro, compared to 265.6 million euro in the same period of last year.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 0.1 million euro in January-May, compared to 2.6 million euro during the same period of last year.

The central bank data showed 20.5 million euro in investment outflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to inflows of 706 million euro in the first five months of 2019. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-May 2020 came from Germany (65.8 million euro) and Russia (55.9 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Switzerland (-85.4 million euro), Italy (-55.4 million euro) and Belgium (-54 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 34.7 million euro in January-May, compared to 150.5 million euro in the same period of last year, BNB said.

For as little as three euro a month, you can become a Patreon supporter of The Sofia Globe, with access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments