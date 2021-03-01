Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In February, 1146 deaths, 171 320 doses of vaccine administered

Share this: Facebook

A total of 1146 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in February, according to figures posted on March 1 by the national information system.

With 24 deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll linked to Covid-19 in Bulgaria is now 10 191.

In February, the number of active cases rose by 8651, to a current total of 31 302. However, for the first time in several days, the number of active cases is lower than it was the day before, having decreased by 100.

There are 4744 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, 70 more than 24 hours earlier, and 1858 more than the figure in the February 1 report by the national information system.

A total of 394 are in intensive care, 14 more than 24 hours earlier, and 130 more than the figure in the February 1 report.

Four medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 10 211. Compared with the February 1 report, this is an increase of 703.

To date, 212 445 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria. This is an increase of 171 320 since the February 1 report.

The March 1 report said that 37 379 people had received a second dose of vaccine, an increase of 12 in the past 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 2531 tests were done, of which 332 – about 13.1 per cent – proved positive.

Between February 1 and March 1, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria – counting in deaths, active cases and recoveries – rose by 28 290, to a current total of 247 038.

According to the national information system, a total of 20 493 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in February, bringing the total to 205 545.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe has no connection whatsoever to any Bulgarian government or state institution, nor to any Bulgarian political, business or media grouping. If you would like to support independent coverage of Bulgaria, please consider supporting The Sofia Globe via its Patreon account, for as little as three euro a month, or the equivalent in other major currencies:

Become a Patron!